Alachua County Health Department volunteers overjoyed to see residents getting vaccinated

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With more than 68,000 Alachua County residents vaccinated against COVID-19, volunteers administering the shot have seen a lot and experienced joy while doing their job.

Terri Causseaux is a retired pediatric intensive care nurse and has been volunteering with the Alachua County Health Department for three months, to get residents vaccinated.

She said her and husband are always surprised to see how one shot in a person’s arm can make a difference for the patient and themselves.

“I started volunteering with the health department early on and I’ve been trying to do one to two days out of the week and my husband has volunteered as well and he says the same thing, he says he’s shocked at the joys that you’re bringing to people shooting them with a needle in the arm,” said Causseaux.

Governor Ron DeSantis said he expects to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults in Florida sometime in April.

Causseaux said she’s been overjoyed to see people in the community ready and willing to vaccinated

“I’ve been so thrilled that every person that I’ve given a vaccine to has been happy, joyful, glad to get it, there’s no grumps, there’s no griping,” said Causseaux. “In this negative world we live in today, it’s lovely to see people eager to get out here, get this done.”

