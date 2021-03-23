Advertisement

Former NCFL state attorney suspended from Florida Bar

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister’s troubles have grown after being suspended from the Florida Bar following a state Supreme Court ruling.

The Bar petitioned to have him suspended after he failed to respond to an “order to show cause” and was held in contempt of court.

Siegmeister faces federal charges including bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax fraud.

RELATED STORY: Former NCFL State Attorney arrested in Arizona on federal charges

Prosecutors accuse Siegmeister of accepting money and property in exchange for altering charges and plea agreements with Dixie County attorney Michael O’Steen.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

BCFR crews treat patients after multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
A deputy tried to perform a traffic stop but Dagenhart drove off, the RV couldn't out run the...
RV leads Marion County deputies on a car chase
The Alachua County commission is working to communicate more with its cities next year.
Alachua County’s mask mandate is still in effect, at least for another month.
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Inmates injured in crash
Inmates injured in multi-vehicle crash involving FDOT van

Latest News

World Equestrian Center in Ocala
Black Stallion Reading Project encourages Marion County school children to embrace reading
EXCLUSIVE: Hitchcock’s Pharmacies haven’t received COVID-19 vaccines, causing delays in vaccine...
EXCLUSIVE: Hitchcock’s Pharmacies haven’t received COVID-19 vaccines, causing delays in vaccine efforts
One pharmacy chain is standing by, ready to vaccinate residents of North Central Florida's...
EXCLUSIVE: Hitchcock’s Pharmacies haven’t received COVID-19 vaccines, causing delays in vaccine efforts
Alachua county library loosens COVID-19 restrictions
Alachua county library loosens COVID-19 restrictions
Black stallion reading project
Black stallion reading project