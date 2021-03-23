Gainesville Regional Airport has its best week since the start of the pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel nationwide has been down since the start of COVID-19, but last week at the Gainesville Regional Airport it was up.

The airport had its best week since the start of the pandemic. As for over the last year though, travel is down 50% from normal. The airport was facing historic highs in travel coming to and from the terminal, but once COVID-19 hit that changed. The airport lost 95% of its regular business this time last year. As for travel week-to-week, the public relations and marketing manager for the airport, Erin Porter, says it can be unpredictable.

“We’ve had peaks and valleys or little upticks and then it’s gone down again and then up again and then down again and then up again a little bit , you know two steps forward, one step back, two steps forward, one step back,” said Porter.

But, with the roll-out of more vaccines and fewer restrictions the hope is that business will eventually go back to the all-time highs the airport was facing pre-pandemic.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured

“We’ve heard, again anecdotally, that once people feel safe a lot of people are looking forward to traveling again. A lot of people are looking forward to face-to-face business meetings again, you know a lot of people are just ready for life to be a little bit more like what it was like before the pandemic,” said Porter.

During the dry spell, the airport has been building a new terminal. It should be ready sometime this summer.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.