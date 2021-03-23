Gator gymnastics team earns number one overall seed for NCAA regionals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two days after finishing a surprising third in the SEC championship meet, the Florida gymnastics squad was chosen as the top overall seed for the NCAA championships that begin with regional competition the weekend of April 1-3.

The Gators will head to Athens, Georgia and compete against Minnesota, Denver, Georgia, Illinois, Oregon State, NC State, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan for two spots to the NCAA finals April 16-17. Each regional meet consists of nine schools.

Despite its season-low score of 196.975 at the SEC meet, Florida earned the top overall seed based on its season sweep of conference opponents during the regular season, an NCAA-high score of 198.275, and the top season average of 197.594.

The Gators will be looking to redeem their 2019 showing, when they did not advance out of regional competition.

