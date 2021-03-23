Advertisement

Inmates injured in multi-vehicle crash involving FDOT van

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple injuries were reported after a car collided with a Florida Department of Transportation van carrying inmates Tuesday morning.

According to a report by Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old man was driving a vehicle south on State Road 24 around 7:10. Near Northeast 69th Way, the vehicle veered into the next lane hitting the back bumper of an FDOT van in the other lane causing it to spin.

The van was carrying eight inmates from the Lawtey Correctional Institution. They were all taken to UF Health Shands for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were injured.

