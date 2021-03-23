Missing Marion County teenager found safe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager who was reported missing in Marion County was found safe.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Alliana Gargis was originally reported as a runaway on March 2nd, but the 14-year-old’s prolonged absence and suspicious circumstances worried deputies and family members.

Deputies say she is no longer missing and is safe.

