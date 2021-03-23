Advertisement

Newberry commissioners vote to allow block parties but only with a permit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Newberry city leaders are trying to stop chaotic late-night block parties before they get started.

City commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve an ordinance that would create a permit procedure for anyone wanting to organize large-scale parties. It would also limit them to four hours and they would have to end by 11 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Newberry mayor warns against unlawful block parties

Commissioners noted several block parties around North Central Florida in recent years that ended in gunfire and death.

RELATED STORY: Block party shootings spark racial debate in Williston

