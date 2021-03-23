Newberry commissioners vote to allow block parties but only with a permit

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Newberry city leaders are trying to stop chaotic late-night block parties before they get started.

City commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve an ordinance that would create a permit procedure for anyone wanting to organize large-scale parties. It would also limit them to four hours and they would have to end by 11 p.m.

Commissioners noted several block parties around North Central Florida in recent years that ended in gunfire and death.

