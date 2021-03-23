Alachua County’s mask mandate is still in effect, at least for another month.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Alachua County Board of County Commissioners meeting comments toward the extension of the county’s emergency order were full of anti-vaccination and anti-mask opinions.

The order had clauses that were changed before the meeting’s proposal. It also will continue to include the CDC’s recommendation of having masks required in public. Another addition to the order would be to limit the number of people allowed to gather to fifty when social distancing is not possible. Twenty or so people spoke about the need to restore the personal right of refusal to wear masks and to not get a vaccine. The county’s health department also included the information that 75% of the county’s 65-years old and older population had been vaccinated and just over half of those 50-years old and up had also gotten the vaccine. This information was also used by several residents as proof that the continued mandates are not needed during their time speaking.

After nearly two hours of mostly negative comments, the motion to continue the order was passed unanimously. The commission chair Ken Cornell spoke about the fact that the county will never mandate a vaccine to anyone and that they want to see the vaccine even more readily available before getting rid of the restriction.

“I would like the vaccine to be available for those that would like to take it. On that note, I do not think it should be mandatory,” said Cornell.

The commission will revisit the emergency order next month.

