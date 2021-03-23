RV leads Marion County deputies on a car chase

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A fan of Ohio State’s buckeyes led Marion County deputies on a vehicle chase in a RV, deputies say on Saturday 37 year old Tyler Dagenhart tried to leave after crashing into another vehicle.

A deputy tried to perform a traffic stop but Dagenhart drove off, the RV couldn’t out run the deputies’ cruisers eventually he jumped out and ran. Deputies used a taser to bring him down.

He is being held on a $11,000 bond at the Marion County jail.

