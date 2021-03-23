State Sen. Dennis Baxley withdraws controversial financial aid bill, introduces substitute bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala state senator Dennis Baxley has withdrawn his proposal to force bright futures college students into fields more likely to result in a job.

Facing widespread backlash, Baxley introduced a watered-down substitute bill Monday morning. The new proposal would create an online dashboard for students to learn about average salaries and student loan debt for each field of study.

It would also require students to complete career readiness training after their first year of college.

The previous proposal would have made less financial aid available to students studying majors with lower job placement rates. Baxley said the goal was to better link college educations, to future economic prosperity. Opponents argued the bill limited students’ freedom. An online petition against the bill received more than 100,000 signatures.

