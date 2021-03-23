Trenton Tigers pass by Saint Francis with 7-6 victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trenton Tigers baseball team defeated the Saint Francis Wolves on Monday in a close game, winning 7-6.

The Tigers established an early lead in the first inning. Colton Smith’s two-run double allowed Sam Bryan and Mason Smith to score, putting them on the board first, 2-0.

In the top of sixth inning, sixth grader Brant Bivens delivered an RBI single driving in Jaxon Nessmith to put Trenton up 5-2.

The Tigers held on to a five run lead entering the final inning, but Saint Francis wasn’t done yet.

In the bottom of the seventh, Trevor Spencer hammered the ball to left field advancing two runners to the plate to only trail the Tigers by one.

The Wolves loaded the bases with one out and had a chance to win but Zak Cetin hit into a game-ending line drive double play, leaving the Tigers with the victory.

This win moves the Tigers to 7-4 on the year, while Saint Francis sits at 3-6.

Next, Trenton will face Hamilton County Tuesday, March 23, and Saint Francis will continue its season Friday, March 26, against Aucilla Christian.

