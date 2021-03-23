University of Florida students and faculty prepare for ‘back to normal’ semesters

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For nearly a year now, classes at the University of Florida have been operating at a lower capacity with a significant amount being taught online.

Now with low COVID case numbers and the promise of more vaccines on the horizon, UF VP of Communications, Steve Orlando, said Florida is planning for what they’re calling ‘normal upcoming semesters.’

“If you would’ve asked anyone a year ago if we would be in this position a year later I think they would’ve said you’re crazy but there’s a growing sense of optimism in the students and you can sort of sense it in the students and others that maybe we’re heading back towards something that looks more like we expect it to,” said Orlando.

Officials have announced normal classroom capacity will resume by Summer B and Fall with three out of four classes offered in-person, mirroring the fall 2019 semester.

They’re also planning for more in-person activities and events like the first in-person commencement since 2019, according to Orlando.

“The experience for students at the university happens so much happens outside of the classroom,” said Orlando. “The classroom is absolutely important, but there are so many other things that happen in extracurricular activities and other things where socialization happens.”

While it’s still being determined whether masks will be required, Orlando said safety is the number one priority. UF Freshman, Fillmena Selvanik, said she’s excited to get her first glimpse at what a normal college semester will look like.

“I only have one in-person class this semester and it’s my first college in person class.it only has like 5 people in it so I’m excited to make more personal connections and meet people,” said Selvanik.

UF Junior, Javier Covington, is ready for the campus to get a little busier.

“I’m excited for things to get back to normal, nothing’s really felt right for the past year. I just hope they do it in a way that makes sense,” said Covington.

Registration for the summer and fall semesters starts March 29.

