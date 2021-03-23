Advertisement

Women’s History Month: Ladies leading the way in the automotive industry

Kaydee Vancleve helps her classmate work on a vehicle during class.
Kaydee Vancleve helps her classmate work on a vehicle during class.
By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only nine percent of workers in the automotive repair and maintenance industry are women, and two students at the Marion Technical Institute, are trying to change that.

Kaydee Vancleve and Brianna Mercoglan are training to become mechanics.

They are two out of three girls in the program this year. The other 40 are boys.

“My dad has always talked about having a paint shop when he was younger with my grandpa too. My grandpa was a mechanic and two of my uncles are too, so I wanted to follow in their foot steps,” Vancleve said.

She added that they’re learning about, transmissions, suspensions and everything else to do with cars and the two girls have jumped right in.

“When I do have children one day, I can show my daughter, you can do it too. Anyone can do it. It’s something I can help you with and anybody else because everyone needs their car worked on at some point,” Mercoglan said.

And even if they don’t always realizing it, they’re showing other girls that ‘you can do it too.’

