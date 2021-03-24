Advertisement

Alachua County Library District extends hours, allows increased browsing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Library District is increasing operating hours, and allowing browsing during all open hours. Seven branches will also now be open on Sundays.

The new branch hours are:

  • Headquarters Library and Millhopper, Tower Road, and Alachua branches: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday noon-5 p.m.
  • Hawthorne, High Springs, and Newberry branches: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday noon-5 p.m.
  • Cone Park and Library Partnership branches: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Archer, Micanopy, and Waldo branches: Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Visitors will be able to browse and use computers during all the hours of operation. Outdoor services will be offered from 1-5 p.m. The Alachua branch will offer drive-thru services during all operating hours.

People are still are required to wear face masks, social distance, and have temperature checks before entering the buildings.

“I appreciate the community’s support and patience as the Library District has adapted our services during the pandemic,” said Library Director Shaney T. Livingston. “We will continue to monitor the public health situation and follow guidelines from local and national health officials as we reopen.

