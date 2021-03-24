Black Stallion Reading Project encourages Marion County school children to embrace reading

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -In an unlikely pairing, the Ocala Horse Alliance is teaming up with Marion County Public schools to encourage children to read.

The Black Stallion Reading Project kicks off on Monday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. A staged event will include special guests from the equine world. The guests include Bonnie Heath, Olympic gold medalist David O’Connor, Paralympic gold medalist Lauren Barwick, legendary female jockey Abby Fuller, and Bridging the Gap Farm’s Fabian Brant. Members of the Marion County School Board and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit will also participate.

Participating fourth grade students will receive a copy of “The Black Stallion” and get up close with a horse in person. The program is scheduled to run for five years. The program links schools and horse farms and provides rewards and incentives for students to achieve their personal best.

