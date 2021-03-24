Advertisement

Black Stallion Reading Project encourages Marion County school children to embrace reading

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -In an unlikely pairing, the Ocala Horse Alliance is teaming up with Marion County Public schools to encourage children to read.

The Black Stallion Reading Project kicks off on Monday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. A staged event will include special guests from the equine world. The guests include Bonnie Heath, Olympic gold medalist David O’Connor, Paralympic gold medalist Lauren Barwick, legendary female jockey Abby Fuller, and Bridging the Gap Farm’s Fabian Brant. Members of the Marion County School Board and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit will also participate.

Participating fourth grade students will receive a copy of “The Black Stallion” and get up close with a horse in person. The program is scheduled to run for five years. The program links schools and horse farms and provides rewards and incentives for students to achieve their personal best.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

BCFR crews treat patients after multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
A deputy tried to perform a traffic stop but Dagenhart drove off, the RV couldn't out run the...
RV leads Marion County deputies on a car chase
The Alachua County commission is working to communicate more with its cities next year.
Alachua County’s mask mandate is still in effect, at least for another month.
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Inmates injured in crash
Inmates injured in multi-vehicle crash involving FDOT van

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: Hitchcock’s Pharmacies haven’t received COVID-19 vaccines, causing delays in vaccine...
EXCLUSIVE: Hitchcock’s Pharmacies haven’t received COVID-19 vaccines, causing delays in vaccine efforts
One pharmacy chain is standing by, ready to vaccinate residents of North Central Florida's...
EXCLUSIVE: Hitchcock’s Pharmacies haven’t received COVID-19 vaccines, causing delays in vaccine efforts
Alachua County Library District
Alachua County Library District extends hours, allows increased browsing
inmate van crash
Inmates injured in multi-vehicle crash involving FDOT van