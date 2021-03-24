Central Florida Community Action Agency distributes 1000s of masks with NPHC

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Central Florida Community Action Agency celebrated its 40th anniversary in Gainesville by working to slow the spread of COVID-19 with a mask giveaway.

The organization first donated 120,000 masks to the Alachua County School District for students and staff. An extra 80,000 masks went to different organizations within the community such as the Early Learning Coalition and local churches.

“When we give it to those organizations, they already have the populations of persons who need those masks,” said Chief Operating Officer of CFCAA, Stephanie Seawright. “So we’re excited about the partnership with NPHC. We’ve had the early learning coalition come out. We’ve had various churches. We’ve had the Willie Mae Stokes community come out. So we’ve been all over the place.”

Working with the National Pan-Hellenic Council in Alachua County, leaders of nearly every black sorority and fraternity in town received 1000 masks to distribute throughout the community. Leaders from Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, Alpha Phi Alpha, Omega Psi Phi, and Phi Beta Sigma picked up 12 boxes of 500 masks each to give back to those in need.

“Our community looks to the leaders and leaders of each of the NPHC organizations that’s what we signed up for,” said President of NPHC and member of Phi Beta Sigma, Mike Powell We made a pledge long ago, some of us more recent than others but our role is to step in to help our community to do the things they are needing from leaders and that’s where we step in.”

Community Action Agency is distributing masks in Marion and Levy counties as well.

