Driver on I-75 gives live guitar show in traffic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic may have been stopped, but one driver kept I-75 rocking.

A fellow driver caught a man on video playing his electric guitar for his fellow travelers stuck in traffic on I-75 near Alachua Tuesday evening.

A wreck up the road caused traffic to halt, giving the unidentified man a chance to perform on the top of his truck.

Pastor Adam Joy, who captured the video, said people were very angry about the delay, but the music “certainly changed the mood.”

Two people from Panama City were taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Posted by Elder Adam Joy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.