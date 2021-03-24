Advertisement

Driver on I-75 gives live guitar show in traffic

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic may have been stopped, but one driver kept I-75 rocking.

A fellow driver caught a man on video playing his electric guitar for his fellow travelers stuck in traffic on I-75 near Alachua Tuesday evening.

A wreck up the road caused traffic to halt, giving the unidentified man a chance to perform on the top of his truck.

Pastor Adam Joy, who captured the video, said people were very angry about the delay, but the music “certainly changed the mood.”

Two people from Panama City were taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Posted by Elder Adam Joy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

BCFR crews treat patients after multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
The Alachua County commission is working to communicate more with its cities next year.
Alachua County’s mask mandate is still in effect, at least for another month.
A deputy tried to perform a traffic stop but Dagenhart drove off, the RV couldn't out run the...
RV leads Marion County deputies on a car chase
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Inmates injured in crash
Inmates injured in multi-vehicle crash involving FDOT van

Latest News

UF Alert
Breaking: UF Alert issued for stabbing suspect on the loose off-campus
Driver on I-75 gives live guitar show in traffic
high-speed chase
High-speed chase in Marion County ends in drug arrest
high-speed chase
High-speed chase in Marion County ends in drug arrest