Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Since January, Leigh Davis and her family of five say they have dealt with problems at Verdant Cove apartments in East Gainesville.

“I failed code enforcement,” said Davis. “My apartment failed code enforcement because I had no smoke detectors, my cabinets rotting out, my carpet is filthy.”

Moving from the Orlando area to be closer to UF Health Shands turned to be more of a problem than a solution for Davis who says management has made the situation more difficult for her family.

“The seven-day notice was put on my door after I put my son in the ambulance from having a seizure,” said Davis.

On March 17, the family was told their lease was terminated for disturbing the peace and to move out immediately. The final day of Davis’s seven-day notice is March 24 to leave Verdant Cove and she said she’s not moving.

“I was without AC for two to three weeks. I’ve got a little tear right here. I had no washing machine. My cabinets are rotting out. I had no smoke detector. On top of that, I’m still trying to keep my stress level down because this is not the living that I’m used to.”

The issues that have caused problems for her and her family in her apartment have also caused problems for her mother who lives just a building away.

“You know, roaches, the air conditioner and the heater don’t work,” said Adriene Davis, Leigh’s mother. Adriene moved to Verdant Cove in mid-February to be closer to her grand-kids and has also been ordered to move out for lack of payment despite having the receipts to prove otherwise.

“Which a lease hasn’t been given to me,” said Adriene. “I haven’t signed a lease, period. So I don’t even have a lease and on the 16th of March I was given a three-day notice for the sums of $1,007 and then on the 16th they gave me a three-day notice then turned around and gave me a seven-day notice the very next day.”

The Davis family’s end goal is to get their deposit back and move out. Verdant Cove was called for comment but could not be reached.

