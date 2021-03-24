High-speed chase in Marion County ends in drug arrest

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a high-speed chase that ended in a drug arrest.

Around midnight last Thursday, deputies say Alexander Stetz, 26, sped past the site of a traffic accident on SW 103rd Street. They tried to make a traffic stop, but he drove off, possibly because he had no license and had a warrant out for his arrest.

Stetz started driving with his headlights off in an attempt to lose deputies but there was an eye in the sky. Marion County’s Air One led deputies straight to Stetz.

He was found with drugs and is now being held on no bond at the Marion County Jail.

