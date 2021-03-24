Advertisement

Keep Alachua County Beautiful to host Great American Clean-Up

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in North Central Florida are being encouraged to be part of the solution and not the pollution as part of Keep Alachua County Beautiful’s Great American Clean-Up event happening on April 10.

Volunteers will be picking up litter, painting over graffiti, pulling invasive plants, and planting trees across the city of Gainesville and areas of Alachua County. Masks, sanitizer, safety vests, and grabbers will all be provided.

Keep Alachua County Beautiful has around 5,500 volunteers each year. Executive Director, Gina Hawkins, said every volunteer makes a difference.

“Our hope is that people see this is a big problem and it doesn’t just affect what you see, it affects the whole community in terms in the economy because who wants to invest in a community if there is litter everywhere, if there’s graffiti everywhere if there’s no nice trees,” said Hawkins.“People who come out and clean up little have a better appreciation of the problem.”

The organization plans to thank volunteers after the clean-up with lunch and prizes. The clean-up will take place at Massey Park at 9 a.m.

