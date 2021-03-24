Advertisement

Man indicted on charges relating to $1.5 million PPP loan fraud scheme

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury in Gainesville indicted a man from South Florida accused of defrauding several lending institutions, including one headquartered in Alachua county.

Federal prosecutors say Jeramie Saintvil of Delray Beach obtained or tried to obtain up to $1.5 million from the paycheck protection program. They say he used several fake identities, including those of 8 residents of senior living facilities.

Saintvil faces up to 30 years behind bars.

