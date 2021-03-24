Man indicted on charges relating to $1.5 million PPP loan fraud scheme

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury in Gainesville indicted a man from South Florida accused of defrauding several lending institutions, including one headquartered in Alachua county.

Federal prosecutors say Jeramie Saintvil of Delray Beach obtained or tried to obtain up to $1.5 million from the paycheck protection program. They say he used several fake identities, including those of 8 residents of senior living facilities.

Saintvil faces up to 30 years behind bars.

