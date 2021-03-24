Marion County Animal Services receives $50,000 Donation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Animal Services said they were shocked to get the donation of $50,000 from the Suzanne K. Longfellow Trust.

The money received through donation along with funds from the Penny Sales Tax will go to helping the only government-run animal shelter in Marion County.

The money will go towards renovating the building including capacity updates, high-volume spay and neuter clinic, and new equipment for the animals.

Jim Sweet the Animal Services Director said he was alighted to get the news,

“funds like this don’t come easily to us so this is something we’re very grateful for and these funds are going to be applied to the animals this is going to help with the renovation but there are parts of that renovation that we’re going to need to address and some more room for our animals to run around in.”

From horses to dogs the Marion County Animal Services workers hope you will come in and adopt an animal and give them a place to call home.

