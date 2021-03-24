MLK Recreational Park gets new Renovation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The playground at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Complex in Ocala is getting a new look.

The playground is temporarily closed for the next two weeks.

Crews were out there today removing the equipment and next week they’ll start putting in the new playground.

Ashley Dobbs with the Ocala city media relations said she’s excited for the community to get a new playground,

“it was just time for them to upgrade this playground make sure that everything is looking good I’m sure it’s going to be just as wonderful as the one that was already there. there might be some new features, but I haven’t seen what those might be.”

The playground will be completed in time for the Levitt Music Series which starts on April 16th and lasts for ten weeks.

