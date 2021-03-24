NCFL chef recognized for her work at University of Florida and surrounding communities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tonya McGowan is the Executive Chef for UF Athletics where she usually serves thousands of courses for people at football and baseball games. She was one of around 7,000 people across the world who was entered in Bon Apetit’s’ magazine competition where she placed second in her group.

She said it was an honor being recognized and is thankful for the community and their support.

“I honestly just feel very honored and humbled I mean having the community come together to vote for you, it’s just great,” said McGowan.

McGowan has also given back to the community by donating leftover meals to various charities in Gainesville and starting a meal delivery program at the start of the pandemic. McGowan used to take part in TV20′s North Central Florida Flavors.

