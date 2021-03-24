Privacy bill sponsored by NCFL state senator passes first hurdle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill designed to protect privacy sponsored by North Central Florida state senator Jennifer Bradley is moving at the state house.

The Florida Privacy Protection Act would allow people to direct businesses not to sell their personal information and prohibit businesses from selling personal information of children. The bill has been approved by the first of 3 senate committees.

It’s companion bill was approved today by the first of 3 house committees.

