Advertisement

Privacy bill sponsored by NCFL state senator passes first hurdle

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill designed to protect privacy sponsored by North Central Florida state senator Jennifer Bradley is moving at the state house.

The Florida Privacy Protection Act would allow people to direct businesses not to sell their personal information and prohibit businesses from selling personal information of children. The bill has been approved by the first of 3 senate committees.

It’s companion bill was approved today by the first of 3 house committees.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

BCFR crews treat patients after multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
A deputy tried to perform a traffic stop but Dagenhart drove off, the RV couldn't out run the...
RV leads Marion County deputies on a car chase
The Alachua County commission is working to communicate more with its cities next year.
Alachua County’s mask mandate is still in effect, at least for another month.
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Inmates injured in crash
Inmates injured in multi-vehicle crash involving FDOT van

Latest News

State senator passes bill
State senator passes bill
Vice President Kamala Harris talks to Navy Hospitalman Apprentice Vianni Torres, left and High...
Vice President Harris stops by vaccination site, food pantry during Jacksonville visit
The 2020 election was once of the safest and securest in Florida history, but lawmakers are...
Election reforms advance in the Florida house
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden