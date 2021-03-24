Santa Fe baseball team stays hot, beats North Marion 6-1

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe Raiders extended their winning streak to 10 after dominating the North Marion Colts Tuesday night, 6-1.

Raiders kicked off things early against the Colts. In the top of second inning, Zach Deason’s sac fly allowed John Rechsteiner to score putting the Raiders up 1-0.

On the next play, Raider Devan Mitchum scored on a wild pitch, extending Santa Fe’s lead to two.

The Colts continued to struggle on the mound. The Raiders accumulated two more runs in the third inning after both Conner Brown and Deason were hit by a pitch with the bases loaded advancing Rechsteiner and Devante Mitchum to home plate. Mitchum then delivered a two RBI single to lead the Colts by six entering the fourth inning.

North Marion did score in the bottom of the sixth to finally put them on the board, but their streak would end there. Raider Ryan Brown worked his team out of a bases loaded jam with a double play to keep the Raider’s lead at five.

Brown picked up the win, pitching six and one-third innings, allowing only one earned run on five hits with six strikeouts.

Santa Fe improves to 11-1 on the year, while North Marion falls to 7-4.

The Raiders continue their season Wednesday against Keystone Heights, and the Colts will take on Lake Weir Thursday.

