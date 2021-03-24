Advertisement

Santa Fe volleyball team preps for state region 8 tournament

Saints look to keep rolling after successful regular season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After winning the Mid-Florida Conference Championship with a mark of 6-0 in conference play, the postseason has arrived for the Santa Fe College volleyball team. The Saints open the NJCAA Region 8/FCSAA State Tournament Thursday against Daytona State. The tournament is being held at Florida State College at Jacksonville from March 25 to 28.

The tournament features an eight-team, double-elimination format. The Saints will be looking to secure one of three available spots to the district tournament, which will be hosted by FSCJ on Friday, April 2.

Saints head coach Nick Cheronis says his team has done a solid job of upholding health and safety protocols during the season, which was delayed until the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve tried to really embrace the moment we have because we don’t know the next moment coming,” said Cheronis. “I’m also proud of our depth and how all 15 of our players contribute to our win.”

Santa Fe swept Daytona State in their regular season series.

