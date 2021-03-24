Advertisement

Senior Spotlight: Monitoring Hearing and Diabetes in Seniors

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - World hearing day and hearing awareness week take place in March each year to promote ear care.

Touching Hearts at Home Community Care Advocate Christina Ramos explains the importance of monitoring hearing and diabetes in seniors.

