TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Ciara Kelly (Forest)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Softball isn’t just a game to Ciara Kelly.

The sport she’s played since she was eight-years-old has allowed her to grow as a person and competitor because of what it demands to be great.

“I just really like to push myself, said Forest Softball player Ciara Kelly. “And the challenge of the adrenaline that you feel when you start a game.”

Kelly not only embraces the preparation of the everyday grind, but she also understands how it effects those around her.

“I really like warming up, and practicing, and working really hard toward something and seeing that outcome really payoff. And even when it doesn’t, you feel like relief when you get a good hit or make a run or you’re just doing the little things to uplift the other people on your team.”

As a Captain of the Forest High School Softball team, Kelly is a versatile defender. But she loves playing center field.

“It’s one of my favorite spots because you kinda control the outfield and you really get to communicate with the other players and you get to go back and forth and you have a big range.”

She also sets the tone in the batters box.

Kelly has a batting average of .500 while hitting from the leadoff spot. She has also scored 21 runs.

Her impressive play in only matched by her academic resume. She carries a 4.6 weighted G.P.A., thanks to taking Advanced Placement classes since her freshman year.

“I work really, really hard I take five AP classes,” said Kelly. “I try to surround myself with as much challenging information and just ways to expand and get better, especially setting myself up for college.”

Her favorite subject is also guiding her toward a promising career in academia.

“I love English,” said Kelly. I actually really am interested in becoming an English professor and getting my masters in it when I’m older, and just trying to teach people to have the same love that I do.”

The love she has for reading and writing is how she enjoys spending her free time.

“I write creative writing, I write formal essays, research papers, everything like that. I just really enjoy it.”

The determination and willingness Kelly displays to push herself in anything she’s doing is something her coach admits will take her far in life.

“That’s the beauty of it because you don’t have to coach as much,” said Forest Softball Head Coach Ken Adamic. “They push themselves because they want to be the best at what they’re doing. And it’s not only confined to sports. It’s in the classroom. When they have that and they can bring it out here, that’s a blessing.”

Ciara Kelly’s outstanding accomplishments on and off the diamond haver earned her the honor of being the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.