University of Florida men’s basketball player Tre Mann declares for NBA draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida mens basketball team won’t be returning its leading scorer from the 2020-21 season.

Sophomore guard Tre Mann announced Wednesday on social media that he’s declaring for the 2021 NBA draft.

“I’d like to thank Coach White and his staff at the University of Florida, for believing in me and helping to shape me into the man and player I am today,” Mann said in a statement. “Thank you to all my teammates who shared the Gator uniform with me for the last two seasons.”

Mann was named an all-SEC first-team player while leading the Gators in scoring this past season, averaging 16 points per game. Over the final seven games of the season, he averaged more than 20 points per game.

From his freshman season to sophomore season, Mann improved his shooting percentage greatly, going from shooting 35% from the field in his freshman year, to 45% a game his sophomore season. He also shot more than 83% from the free-throw line.

A date for the 2021 NBA draft is not currently set.

Multiple mock drafts have Mann as a projected first-round draft pick.

The Gators mens basketball team had their season on Sunday, loosing in the second-round of the NCAA tournament 81-78 to 15 seed Oral Roberts. Florida finished the season 15-10.

