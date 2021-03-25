Advertisement

Alachua County approves largest-ever land purchase

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission has approved their largest land purchase purchase through the Alachua County Forever program.

The sale of nearly 4000 acres of land from the Weyerhaeuser Company is set to close in August.

The land will be used for conservation, costing more than $10.5M.

Funding for the property is coming from Wild Spaces and Public Places sales tax approved by voters in 2016.

The Alachua County Forever program is used to protect lands for water quality and wildlife.

To learn more about the Alachua County Forever program, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

