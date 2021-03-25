Alachua County approves largest-ever land purchase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission has approved their largest land purchase purchase through the Alachua County Forever program.

The sale of nearly 4000 acres of land from the Weyerhaeuser Company is set to close in August.

The land will be used for conservation, costing more than $10.5M.

Funding for the property is coming from Wild Spaces and Public Places sales tax approved by voters in 2016.

The Alachua County Forever program is used to protect lands for water quality and wildlife.

