Advertisement

Breaking: UF Alert issued for stabbing suspect on the loose off-campus

UF Alert
UF Alert(The University of Florida)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida officials are warning students to stay away from the area of Southwest 13th Street after a reported stabbing.

In the alert officials say there was a stabbing at the CVS at 1621 Southwest 13th Street. The suspect is described as a black male, 5′9″ to 5′10″, medium build, gray hoodie, black sweat pants, cornrows, thin mustache, tattoo on both arms.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

BCFR crews treat patients after multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
The Alachua County commission is working to communicate more with its cities next year.
Alachua County’s mask mandate is still in effect, at least for another month.
A deputy tried to perform a traffic stop but Dagenhart drove off, the RV couldn't out run the...
RV leads Marion County deputies on a car chase
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Inmates injured in crash
Inmates injured in multi-vehicle crash involving FDOT van

Latest News

high-speed chase
High-speed chase in Marion County ends in drug arrest
high-speed chase
High-speed chase in Marion County ends in drug arrest
“I think the time has come for these emergency orders to cease.”
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
The Marion County Animal Services said they were shocked to get the donation of $50,000 from...
Marion Co Animal Services gets $50,000 donation