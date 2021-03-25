Breaking: UF Alert issued for stabbing suspect on the loose off-campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida officials are warning students to stay away from the area of Southwest 13th Street after a reported stabbing.

In the alert officials say there was a stabbing at the CVS at 1621 Southwest 13th Street. The suspect is described as a black male, 5′9″ to 5′10″, medium build, gray hoodie, black sweat pants, cornrows, thin mustache, tattoo on both arms.

UF Alert Stabbing off-campus at CVS 1621 SW 13th St. Avoid the area or secure in place if nearby; details to follow. — UF Alert (@UFAlert) March 25, 2021

