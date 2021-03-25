Breaking: UF Alert issued for stabbing suspect on the loose off-campus
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida officials are warning students to stay away from the area of Southwest 13th Street after a reported stabbing.
In the alert officials say there was a stabbing at the CVS at 1621 Southwest 13th Street. The suspect is described as a black male, 5′9″ to 5′10″, medium build, gray hoodie, black sweat pants, cornrows, thin mustache, tattoo on both arms.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.