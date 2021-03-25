Advertisement

Fully vaccinated? Here’s what the CDC say you should and shouldn’t do

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Up to date, 5,205,239 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

People considered fully vaccinated are those two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or people two weeks after their single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

So if you check one of those boxes, what has changed for you? According to the Center for Disease Control, you can do the following:

  • Gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.
  • Gather with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks unless any of those people have increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
  • If you’ve been around someone who has the virus, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you show symptoms.

Some recommendations still apply though, vaccinated or not. The CDC still recommends wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large crowds when you’re in public. Domestic and international travel is also still discouraged.

While the CDC knows the vaccines are effective in preventing COVID-19 illness and death, they say they’re still learning more about the effectiveness as more people get vaccinated.

