Fully vaccinated? Here’s what the CDC say you should and shouldn’t do

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Up to date, 5,205,239 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

People considered fully vaccinated are those two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or people two weeks after their single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

So if you check one of those boxes, what has changed for you? According to the Center for Disease Control, you can do the following:

Gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Gather with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks unless any of those people have increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If you’ve been around someone who has the virus, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you show symptoms.

RELATED STORY: CDC: 70% of people over 65 got 1 dose of vaccine

Some recommendations still apply though, vaccinated or not. The CDC still recommends wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large crowds when you’re in public. Domestic and international travel is also still discouraged.

While the CDC knows the vaccines are effective in preventing COVID-19 illness and death, they say they’re still learning more about the effectiveness as more people get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.