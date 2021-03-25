Governor DeSantis announces all adults will be vaccine eligible April 5th

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a major update in Florida’s fight against the coronavirus.

In 11 days, all adults in the state will be eligible to get a vaccine.

That was the headline of an announcement from Governor Ron DeSantis Thursday morning.

The state is opening vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 40 on Monday, March 29.

Then the following Monday, April 5, vaccine eligibility will open to all those 18 and older in the state.

DeSantis said about 70% of Florida’s seniors are vaccinated.

The state is ready to move forward with other age groups ahead of the May 1st deadline set by the Biden administration.

“We’ve made great progress and I look forward to making sure that everyone in the state who wants a shot can get a shot... No mandate, but access for all,” DeSantis said during his announcement.

For more information on all the ways you can register for a vaccine, visit the vaccine portal here.

