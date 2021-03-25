Groundbreaking of new addition to West Marion Community Hospital takes place
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Builders broke ground Wednesday on the expansion of the West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala.
The new $33,000,000 expansion will create a 36-bed inpatient stroke rehab center.
After the expansion is complete, the hospital will have a total of 222 beds.
