Groundbreaking of new addition to West Marion Community Hospital takes place(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Builders broke ground Wednesday on the expansion of the West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala.

The new $33,000,000 expansion will create a 36-bed inpatient stroke rehab center.

After the expansion is complete, the hospital will have a total of 222 beds.

