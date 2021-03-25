Groundbreaking of new addition to West Marion Community Hospital takes place

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Builders broke ground Wednesday on the expansion of the West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala.

The new $33,000,000 expansion will create a 36-bed inpatient stroke rehab center.

After the expansion is complete, the hospital will have a total of 222 beds.

