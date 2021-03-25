Advertisement

Maine school shares online curriculum rooted in outdoors

A look at whether the model can make up for learning lost to the pandemic.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Bucksport High School’s Denise Michaud Smith learned to adapt her life science classes to an online experience. But she says nature’s big picture doesn’t neatly fit on a student’s screen.

“It’s much more difficult because they’re not using all of their senses,” Smith said. “You’re obviously not covering it as deeply as you would in a hands-on experience.”

Her school’s moved to hybrid classes, but that still limits classwork to the classroom.

150 miles down the Maine coast, a nature education center is trying to reconnect students with the outside world with another online class.

“The online is the starting point not the destination,” said Drew Dumsch from The Ecology School.

The Ecology School offers a web curriculum as seed for students before they see, touch, smell and ultimately learn in their backyard, local park, or forest. The lesson plans are a pandemic offshoot from the school’s usual student and teacher programming at their eco-friendly, no tech allowed campus.

“We really wanted to take that terrific work that’s been done in Maine for years and scale it nationally,” said Tara Carraro from Nestlé Waters North America.

Spokespeople for long-time partner Poland Springs said it’s a refreshing approach that can reach students around the world even after in-person visits resume.

“I think this is a pretty good opportunity for kids,” said Michaud Smith.

After doing her homework, Michaud Smith gave the curriculum high marks but did highlight two challenges. Digitally disadvantaged students won’t be able to connect online. In-person field trips may possible soon, but pandemic-strained budgets will likely need more time to recover.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
BCFR crews treat patients after multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
Leigh Davis photo of Verdant Cove Apartments in Gainesville
Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions
A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up, that's when the driver veered...
Man killed after trying to flee FHP troopers
UF Alert
Breaking: UF Alert issued for stabbing suspect on the loose off-campus

Latest News

The next hearing for the suspect will be in 60 to 90 days as investigators continue to work the...
Colorado shooting suspect makes his 1st court appearance
The companies say the new drink mixes the taste of Pepsi with the "pillowy-soft and sweet"...
Pepsi launches Peeps-flavored drink
FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith speaks with supporters...
New Jersey gym owner offers free memberships to unvaccinated people
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
FILE - Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science...
Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress