Man killed after trying to flee FHP troopers

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Fort White was killed in a wreck while trying to out run Florida Highway Patrol troopers, they say the 26 year old was clocked going 90 miles an hour on State Road 47 around 4 o’clock this afternoon.

A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up that’s when the driver veered off the road hitting a fence, hedges, and several trees. He later died at the hospital.

