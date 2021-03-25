Advertisement

Man killed after trying to flee FHP troopers

A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up, that's when the driver veered off the road(WCJB File)
By WCJB STAFF
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Fort White was killed in a wreck while trying to out run Florida Highway Patrol troopers, they say the 26 year old was clocked going 90 miles an hour on State Road 47 around 4 o’clock this afternoon.

A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up that’s when the driver veered off the road hitting a fence, hedges, and several trees. He later died at the hospital.

