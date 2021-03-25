Marion County Department of Health launches new vaccine sign-up website, open for registration now

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In just 11 days every adult Floridian who wants the COVID-19 vaccine, will be eligible to get one.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has changed the age eligibility to receive the vaccine yet again, seemingly for the last time, including all adults.

“Florida is pleased to announce that all adults in the state age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday April 5th,” the governor announced Thursday morning.

Related story: Governor DeSantis announces all adults will be vaccine eligible April 5th

Eligibility will drop from 50 to 40 on Monday March 29 before the bigger age drop in April.

In Marion County they’re trying to vaccinate as many people as they can, and they hope a new vaccine sign-up website will help them do so.

Set up your account, with your health details and that’s it.

“Registrants can go on there, sign up, create their own profile, they can manage their information and one of the benefits of the new site, that allows people to accept an appointment via email, or text or phone call so it gives people a lot of options to mow their vaccine appointment,” Marion DOH Public Information Officer Christy Jergens said.

And you don’t have to wait.

“Regardless of age you can go ahead and register in the site right now,” Jergens added.

And officials said if you’ve already registered using the state system, you don’t need to sign up again.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.