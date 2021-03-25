Advertisement

Marion County libraries buy new computers

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Last week the Marion County Commission voted to use a $13,000 surplus to buy 52 new computers.

Due to the pandemic the library system spent less money. Staffing needs and moving events online helped them save money, so they asked the county commission to use the surplus money to buy new patron computers.

Related story: Marion County public library shares Dr. Seuss stories via Zoom

The Marion County public information officer Alex Aubuchon said these computers will give the community more opportunities

“internet access means a time to apply for cover related government assistance, it means an opportunity to apply for work. it also means an opportunity to connect with family and so many opportunities that patron computers provide.”

When the computers arrive they will be split up into three different library branches in Dunnellon, Fort McCoy and Reddick.

