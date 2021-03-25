Gainesville mural recieves Cultural Diversity Award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville’s social justice mural project was recognized by the national league of cities. This mural received 2nd place Cultural Diversity award for cities with a population between 50 and 200 thousand.

The artwork created by Thomas Berdugo and was featured at Oakview Park, it was part of the city’s 352 walls community art program.

