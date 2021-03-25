Advertisement

Noah Locke to enter NCAA transfer portal

Shooting guard played the second-most minutes per game of any Gator this past season
Florida guard Noah Locke (10) drives against Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) during the first...
Florida guard Noah Locke (10) drives against Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One day after All-SEC guard Tre Mann announced his departure for the NBA draft, Florida starting shooting guard Noah Locke is also leaving the Gator program.

Locke, who ranked second on the Gators in minutes played at 29.0 per game this past season, posted on twitter that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

As Florida’s most experienced guard, Locke averaged 10.6 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting from three-point range as a junior.

Locke’s departure, along with that of Mann and fellow guard Ques Glover, leaves the Gators without three of their top guards from this season. Earlier on Thursday, Glover confirmed through social media that he will also seek a transfer.

Florida finished the season 15-10 overall after getting eliminated by Oral Roberts in the round of 32 of the NCAA tournament.

