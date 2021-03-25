Non-profit group hosts carnival to raise money for community events

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A carnival in Ocala is drawing people to get out and help raise money for a good cause.

The group Florida Kids Helping Kids is hoping to raise money with the goal of buying land to host county fairs in partnership with other local non-profits.

To make it happen, the organization is hosting “Carnival for a Cause,” which runs through Sunday. The carnival runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 8070 SW 60th Avenue in Ocala.

The group’s programs include tutoring and “Shopping for a Sibling.”

