Non-profit group hosts carnival to raise money for community events
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A carnival in Ocala is drawing people to get out and help raise money for a good cause.
The group Florida Kids Helping Kids is hoping to raise money with the goal of buying land to host county fairs in partnership with other local non-profits.
To make it happen, the organization is hosting “Carnival for a Cause,” which runs through Sunday. The carnival runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 8070 SW 60th Avenue in Ocala.
The group’s programs include tutoring and “Shopping for a Sibling.”
For more information about the carnival or to support Florida Kids Helping Kids, click HERE.
