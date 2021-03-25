Advertisement

Non-profit group hosts carnival to raise money for community events

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A carnival in Ocala is drawing people to get out and help raise money for a good cause.

The group Florida Kids Helping Kids is hoping to raise money with the goal of buying land to host county fairs in partnership with other local non-profits.

To make it happen, the organization is hosting “Carnival for a Cause,” which runs through Sunday. The carnival runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 8070 SW 60th Avenue in Ocala.

The group’s programs include tutoring and “Shopping for a Sibling.”

For more information about the carnival or to support Florida Kids Helping Kids, click HERE.

