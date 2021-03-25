Advertisement

Pastors protest election changes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Several dozen mainly African American pastors stood on the front steps of the State Thursday, urging lawmakers to withdraw elections legislation the pastors say will stifle voters.

The legislation eliminates drop boxes, which pastors say 70 percent of voters like.

RELATED STORY: Election reforms advance in the Florida house

It will also cut in half the life a mail ballot request.

“So, not only is God watching, we’re watching. We want you to understand we voted you in. We’ll surely, surely, vote you out. Godspeed,” said President of the Equal Ground Action Committee, Marcus R. McCoy Jr.

The group says it made more than a half million voter contacts in 2020 to get out the vote.

