Push for equal pay takes center stage during Women’s History Month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -March is dedicated to honoring and celebrating women. On March 24, the push for equal pay took center stage. Getting a job is hard enough. Demanding equal pay is something women are still fighting to achieve.

“I think we really need to take our powers and negotiate,” explained Rida Muneer, a University of Florida student.

According to business.org, in the United States, the national pay rate gap between men and women is 18%. While the study has Florida ranked 14th overall

“We have gone towards a more progressive world in the sense of trying to get the gap smaller,” said Muneer.

The current gap is disheartening to Muneer, who is hoping to land a job at one of the big four accounting firms.

“I think there is a lot of room to grow in the sense of trying to give more power in the sense of having the confidence to take those first steps in becoming a leader. Really going out of their stepping stone and showing up to their managers and having the conversation of trying to get to that next step,” explained Muneer.

The study from business.org states that this pay gap means women essentially stop getting paid on October 29th due to the national pay gap. Another student, Sierra Bice, thinks this relative lack of pay for women does not represent their impact in the workplace.

“Women are very valuable in a lot of organizations,” explained Bice. “A lot of the different involvements that I have had at the University of Florida and just throughout my life a lot of the women in charge have been the ones that have made the most impact.”

She said that as she enters contract negotiations for a new job, she will be bringing up this topic.

“I think that really changes happen with a single person. Just myself being more aware of that and bringing it up in conversations will hopefully impact other people,” said Bice.

RELATED STORY: Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap

This conversation is taking center stage at the national level. President Joe Biden believes it is crucial to ensure women have equal access to good-paying jobs. He said, “equal pay makes all of us stronger.” President Biden also spoke with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team about the pay gap between the U.S. men and women teams.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.