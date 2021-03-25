Advertisement

Rep. Keith Perry’s crosswalk safety bill gets unanimous support in committee

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Central Florida State Senator Keith Perry’s crosswalk safety bill got unanimous support in a committee hearing Wednesday.

Following the death of a 12-year-old pedestrian in late 2019, Perry has been pushing to upgrade state crosswalks. Among other things, Perry wants crosswalks lit with yellow warning lights to change to red.

This year’s bill was approved on a 7-0 vote in the Transportation Committee and next heads to an appropriations subcommittee.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

BCFR crews treat patients after multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Leigh Davis photo of Verdant Cove Apartments in Gainesville
Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions
UF Alert
Breaking: UF Alert issued for stabbing suspect on the loose off-campus
Jeramie Saintvil of Delray Beach obtained or tried to obtain up to $1.5 million from the...
Man indicted on charges relating to $1.5 million PPP loan fraud scheme

Latest News

Union members protest the amendments made to House Bill 15 made by Chuck Clemons that would...
Union members protest Rep. Clemons changes to House Bill 15
The month of March is dedicated to honoring and celebrating women, and on Wednesday, the issue...
Push for equal pay takes center stage during Women’s History Month
Push for equal pay takes center stage during Women’s History Month
Push for equal pay takes center stage during Women’s History Month
Union members protest Rep. Clemons changes to House Bill 15
Union members protest Rep. Clemons changes to House Bill 15