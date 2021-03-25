Rep. Keith Perry’s crosswalk safety bill gets unanimous support in committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Central Florida State Senator Keith Perry’s crosswalk safety bill got unanimous support in a committee hearing Wednesday.

Following the death of a 12-year-old pedestrian in late 2019, Perry has been pushing to upgrade state crosswalks. Among other things, Perry wants crosswalks lit with yellow warning lights to change to red.

This year’s bill was approved on a 7-0 vote in the Transportation Committee and next heads to an appropriations subcommittee.

