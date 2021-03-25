UCF stuns Gator softball team on walk-off homer, 8-6

ORLANDO Fla. (WCJB) -No. 22 Central Florida claimed a come-from-behind victory over No. 5 Florida on Wednesday bight, rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Gators, 8-6 on a two-run walk-off home run by Karissa Orneias. The result sends Florida to 21-3 overall and gives UCF its 20th win against six losses.

The Gators held an early 5-1 lead after the top of the third inning on an RBI double by Charla Echols, a walk, a sacrifice fly, and Julia Cottrill’s two-run double. Cottrill now has three straight multi-hit games.

The Knights rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the third, however, lifted by back-to-back home runs from Georgia Blair and Shannon Doherty. The game remained tied, 5-5 until the top of the sixth when Hannah Adams came through with a sacrifice fly to give the Gators a 6-5 lead.

In the decisive bottom of the seventh, UCF tied the game on an RBI double by Jada Cody. Then with one out and Cody on third base, Orneias smacked Elizabeth Hightower’s 2-2 pitch over the wall in left center to give UCF the victory.

Florida returns home to open a three-game series against LSU on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.