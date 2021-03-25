UF Health prepares for vaccine distribution

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the vaccine age moving to 18 on April 5th in Florida. That means students on the campus of the University of Florida will have a chance to get vaccinated.

UF Health has been working with Alachua County to get people vaccinated.

A UF doctor spoke about what this means for the community,

“by getting vaccinated that’s going to help a lot of things moving down the road. it helps us get back to normal a lot faster and it also helps within terms when people are vaccinated quarantine is not necessary they can isolate if they get sick but again we’re expecting the vaccines to be very protective against getting infected,” said Dr. Michael Lauzardo

Dr. Lauzardo encourages everyone to continue to use safety precautions. if you want to get vaccinated you find that information on the Alachua County website.

