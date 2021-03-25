UF hoops departures: Jordan Mincy takes JU job, guard Ques Glover enters transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida men’s basketball assistant coach Jordan Mincy has accepted the head coaching position at Jacksonville University, ending a six-year stint with the Gators in which he helped the team reach the last four NCAA tournaments.

Mincy takes over a Dolphins program that finished this past season 11-13 overall, including a 5-9 record in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Mincy made an appearance on ESPN.com’s 40 Under 40 in the summer of 2020, checking in as the highest-rated assistant coach on the list at No. 7.

Meanwhile, Florida sophomore guard Ques Glover confirmed through social media a report that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Glover, a 5-foot-11 guard from Knoxville, Tennessee, averaged 2.5 points per game this past season, slightly down from the 4.4 scoring average of his freshman season. Glover did not make an appearance in Florida’s final four games of the season.

