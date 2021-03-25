Advertisement

UF hoops departures: Jordan Mincy takes JU job, guard Ques Glover enters transfer portal

The Gators have some positions to fill after finishing the season 15-10 overall
UF loses assistant coach
UF loses assistant coach(UF Communications)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida men’s basketball assistant coach Jordan Mincy has accepted the head coaching position at Jacksonville University, ending a six-year stint with the Gators in which he helped the team reach the last four NCAA tournaments.

Mincy takes over a Dolphins program that finished this past season 11-13 overall, including a 5-9 record in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Mincy made an appearance on ESPN.com’s 40 Under 40 in the summer of 2020, checking in as the highest-rated assistant coach on the list at No. 7.

Meanwhile, Florida sophomore guard Ques Glover confirmed through social media a report that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Glover, a 5-foot-11 guard from Knoxville, Tennessee, averaged 2.5 points per game this past season, slightly down from the 4.4 scoring average of his freshman season. Glover did not make an appearance in Florida’s final four games of the season.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
Jonesville pastor express concerns on Alachua County emergency order
BCFR crews treat patients after multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
A trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to catch up, that's when the driver veered...
Man killed after trying to flee FHP troopers
Leigh Davis photo of Verdant Cove Apartments in Gainesville
Family speaks out against East Gainesville apartment conditions
UF Alert
Breaking: UF Alert issued for stabbing suspect on the loose off-campus

Latest News

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Former UF coach Lon Kruger to retire
Florida drops to 21-3 overall
UCF stuns Gator softball team on walk-off homer, 8-6
Ciara Kelly and the Forest High School Softball team warm up before practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Ciara Kelly (Forest)
Mid-Florida Conference champs open state tourney Thurs.
Santa Fe volleyball team preps for state region 8 tournament