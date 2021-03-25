Advertisement

UPDATE: Gainesville stabbing victim out of hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of the previously reported stabbing near UF Campus is now out of the hospital.

RELATED STORY: UF Alert issued for stabbing suspect on the loose off-campus

A UF Alert was issued around 10 p.m. on Wednesday warning students about a stabbing at the CVS on SW 13th St.

Gainesville Police say two men got in an argument and one stabbed the other in the side.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

