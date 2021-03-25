UPDATE: Gainesville stabbing victim out of hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of the previously reported stabbing near UF Campus is now out of the hospital.

A UF Alert was issued around 10 p.m. on Wednesday warning students about a stabbing at the CVS on SW 13th St.

Gainesville Police say two men got in an argument and one stabbed the other in the side.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

