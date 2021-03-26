Advertisement

Alachua County Fire Rescue is investigating a suspicious house fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

It happened on US Highway 441 and Northwest 104th Place.

Alachua County Fire Rescue says a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the two-story, wood-frame house at the end of a long driveway in a wooded rural area was on fire.

Firefighters from Alachua County Fire Rescue, Gainesville Fire Rescue and LaCrosse Fire Department got on scene just before 10 a.m.

The home was completely destroyed.

Alachua County Fire Rescue officials say the state fire marshal is investigating its suspicious nature.

