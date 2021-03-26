Alachua County Fire Rescue is investigating a suspicious house fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

It happened on US Highway 441 and Northwest 104th Place.

Alachua County Fire Rescue says a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the two-story, wood-frame house at the end of a long driveway in a wooded rural area was on fire.

Firefighters from Alachua County Fire Rescue, Gainesville Fire Rescue and LaCrosse Fire Department got on scene just before 10 a.m.

The home was completely destroyed.

Alachua County Fire Rescue officials say the state fire marshal is investigating its suspicious nature.

